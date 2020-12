Calder & Carson: Our Service Dog Finds a Home

For the past two years, we've helped a local nonprofit called Project2Heal train a service dog for someone in need. During that time, Calder became a fixture at our practices and games, forming a bond with our players, staff and fans while learning what it takes to perform in high-stress environments.Today, we're excited to share with you that Calder has found a home. Since we couldn’t introduce you to Carson at a game, we wanted to share the whole story about how these two came together.If you enjoy this story, please consider helping Project2Heal with their mission of reducing the cost and time it takes to place a service dog with a person in need. You can make a donation on their website anytime , or you can tune in to their live Pup-a-Thon virtual fundraiser this Friday from 4-8 p.m.